Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 263.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

