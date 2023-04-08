Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

