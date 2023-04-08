Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 686.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $137.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

