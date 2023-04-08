Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of ATVI opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

