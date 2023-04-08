Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,926,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,603,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,026,000 after buying an additional 597,875 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.12 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 147.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

