Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $4,346,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Ingredion stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

