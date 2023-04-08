Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 2,150 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 2,622.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.93, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $1,492,404. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

