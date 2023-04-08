Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

