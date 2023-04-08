Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

ASAI stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

