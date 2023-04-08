Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

