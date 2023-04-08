EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.92. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,511,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,386,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 71,259 shares of company stock valued at $550,211. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

