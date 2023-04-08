Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EGO. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,145,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 211,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 918,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

