Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESI. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of ESI opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

