Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

EMR stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

