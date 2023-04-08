Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.51% of Encore Wire worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Wire

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Wire Trading Down 4.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WIRE stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.39.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

See Also

