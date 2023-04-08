Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

