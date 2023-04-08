EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLC. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

