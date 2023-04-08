ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $62.82.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

