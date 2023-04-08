Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

ONCT stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 455,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

