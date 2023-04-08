Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $69.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 31.85%.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HFWA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Heritage Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $729.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

