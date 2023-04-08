Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

