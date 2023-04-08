Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.13 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $359.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

