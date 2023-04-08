Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.73.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
