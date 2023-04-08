F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,723 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of F5 worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 5,766.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Shares of FFIV opened at $146.71 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $214.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $145.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

