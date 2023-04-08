Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Femasys in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.
Femasys Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.24. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
