Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Femasys in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

Femasys Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.24. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

About Femasys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Femasys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 209,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Femasys by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its holdings in Femasys by 27.2% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 65,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

