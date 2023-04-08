Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 355,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

APH opened at $77.64 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

