Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 729 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 364,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity at Stericycle

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

