Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.79.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

