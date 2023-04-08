Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Tobam purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

