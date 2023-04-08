Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.37 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,933 shares of company stock worth $21,264,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $270.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

