Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 5,207 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of CONMED worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in CONMED by 1,182.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 117,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CONMED by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in CONMED by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 125,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after buying an additional 54,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $106.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.