Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after buying an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after buying an additional 947,497 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $283.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $286.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.36.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

