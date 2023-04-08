Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 240 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
ENPH opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.48.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.59.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.