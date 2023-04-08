Financial Review: American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) vs. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Copper and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $10.05 billion 5.75 $2.64 billion $3.42 21.85 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -18.27

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 3 4 1 0 1.75 American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southern Copper and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Southern Copper presently has a consensus price target of $60.14, suggesting a potential downside of 19.50%. American Lithium has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.76%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 26.26% 33.31% 15.21% American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Copper beats American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment is involved in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

