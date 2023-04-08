Financial Review: Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND)

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southland and Construction Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners $1.30 billion 1.01 $21.38 million $0.34 73.33

Construction Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Southland.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00 Construction Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southland and Construction Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.19%. Construction Partners has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.36%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than Construction Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners 1.31% 4.03% 1.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Construction Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Southland on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc. is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, III, R. Alan Palmer, and Charles E. Owens in 1999 and is headquartered in Dothan, AL.

