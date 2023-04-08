Financial Review: Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) vs. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 157.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 2 4 0 2.67 CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grosvenor Capital Management and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Grosvenor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 34.29%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than CI Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 4.44% -128.58% 14.91% CI Financial 13.14% 34.56% 6.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $446.53 million 3.19 $19.82 million $0.28 27.39 CI Financial $1.80 billion 0.96 $230.60 million $1.20 7.69

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grosvenor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI Financial beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

