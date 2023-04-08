First Bank & Trust Acquires 107 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

