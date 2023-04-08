First Bank & Trust Buys 307 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in VMware were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $122.17 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

