First Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,061,000 after buying an additional 1,485,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 931,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 599,746 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $49.31 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

