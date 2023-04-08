First Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 3,897 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 2.2 %

HXL opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

