First Bank & Trust Sells 1,629 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 610,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 507,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $5,014,221 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

