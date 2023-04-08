First Bank & Trust Sells 330 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,401 shares of company stock worth $32,256,528 over the last ninety days. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

