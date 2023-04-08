First Bank & Trust Takes $216,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

