First Pacific Financial Buys 3,278 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Livent were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Livent stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

