First Pacific Financial Has $303,000 Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 235.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVSB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.70. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

