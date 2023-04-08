First Pacific Financial Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $86.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

