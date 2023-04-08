First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,304 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 4.4 %

First Republic Bank stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.