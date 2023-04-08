First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,762,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,360 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 620,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 299,095 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,012,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 88,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $965.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

