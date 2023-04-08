Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Fisker by 71.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fisker by 19.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 178.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,909 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Fisker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSR opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta purchased 756,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $5,196,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,823,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,189,980.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,934,422 shares of company stock worth $13,051,304 in the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

