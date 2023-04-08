Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $84.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.68.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01.

Insider Activity at Five9

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In related news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,807.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,807.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 51,049 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after buying an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Five9 by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.